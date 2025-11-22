Suns stage late rally to beat Timberwolves

COLLIN Gillespie hit a go-ahead jumper with 6.4 seconds left, and the Phoenix Suns stunned the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-113 on Friday night (Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, PH time) after a frantic late rally.

According to the Associated Press, Minnesota led 111-104 with 1:13 remaining before Phoenix stormed back, pulling within 113-112 on Jordan Goodwin’s layup with 21.4 seconds left.

Anthony Edwards, who scored 41 points, missed two free throws with 12.7 seconds remaining, giving the Suns a final chance. Gillespie then drove into the lane for a contested 10-footer that capped his 20-point night. Julius Randle’s three-point attempt at the buzzer was off.

The Wolves erased a 15-point halftime deficit quickly in the third quarter, taking a 69-68 lead on an Edwards layup. Edwards scored 19 in the period on 7-of-9 shooting as Minnesota moved ahead 82-81 entering the fourth.

It was a rough outing for Devin Booker, who had 16 points on 4-of-18 shooting, nine turnovers and fouled out with more than three minutes left. He also picked up a technical foul on his way off the court. Phoenix committed 27 turnovers.

Dillon Brooks led the Suns with 22 points before fouling out, while Williams added 19. Phoenix led by 18 in the first half before settling for a 62-49 halftime edge. Gillespie scored 16 before the break. Edwards had 16 as well.

Phoenix improved to 2-0 in NBA Cup play. Minnesota dropped to 2-1.

Mavericks 118, Pelicans 115

Cooper Flagg scored a career-high 29 points and Naji Marshall hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 30.7 seconds left to lift Dallas over New Orleans 118-115.

Marshall, facing his former team, put the Mavericks ahead 116-115. The Pelicans missed three three-pointers in the final moments, including a last try by rookie Derik Queen with four seconds left. Max Christie’s free throws with 10.9 seconds remaining gave Dallas its final cushion.

Flagg shot 12 of 19 and added seven rebounds and five assists.

Nuggets 112, Rockets 109

Nikola Jokic finished with 34 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists, and Jamal Murray added 26 points and 10 assists to push Denver past Houston 112-109.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 12 points as Denver improved to 2-1 in NBA Cup play.

Reed Sheppard led the Rockets with a career-high 27 points. Amen Thompson added 22, Jabari Smith Jr. had 21 and 11 rebounds, and Alperen Sengun scored 14.

Blazers 127, Warriors 123

Deni Avdija posted 26 points, a career-high 14 assists and six rebounds as Portland beat Golden State 127-123.

Donovan Clingan added 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Caleb Love scored 26. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 38 points, including nine treys.

Elsewhere, the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Indiana Pacers 120-109, Toronto Raptors routed Washington Wizards 140-110, Brooklyn won 113-105 in Boston, Miami triumphed 143-107 in Chicago, and Oklahoma City cruised to a 144-112 victory in Utah. / LBG