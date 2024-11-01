Suns win over Clippers anew

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Devin Booker scored 40 points, Kevin Durant added 18 and the Phoenix Suns rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 125-119 on Thursday night (Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, PH time).

Booker made a corner 3-pointer to put Phoenix ahead 108-105 with 5:15 remaining as the Suns scored 73 points in the second half to take their second win in eight days at the Clippers’ new arena.

Booker and Durant got going in the third to get the Suns back in it, combining for 20 points. Royce O’Neale, who finished with 21 points, and Ryan Dunn, who had 16, also had some timely long-distance shots after the break.

James Harden had 25 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists, but Los Angeles faltered again one night after giving away a late lead in a one-point loss at Portland.

Bradley Beal did not play because of an elbow injury, but Phoenix was able to overcome the absence of its third star with a dominant second half.

After being good at limiting turnovers and moving the ball around in the first half, Los Angeles got stagnant and sloppy to give away a winnable game.

Harden fumbled away the ball in the paint, allowing Durant to find Booker for the go-ahead bucket. It was one of eight Clippers turnovers in the second half.

After being outscored 11-0 in the first quarter, the Suns had a 21-5 edge in fast-break points the rest of the way.

Spurs 106, Jazz 88

SALT LAKE CITY — Victor Wembanyama had 25 points and nine rebounds to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 106-88 victory over the Utah Jazz.

Wembanyama also had seven assists, five steals and five blocks, getting at least five in five categories for the second time in his career. Chris Paul added 19 points, 10 assists and six rebounds for the Spurs.

Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 16 points and John Collins added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Utah played without starting forward Lauri Markkanen who was out with

back spasms.

Patty Mills made three straight 3-pointers to power a 13-0 run that gave Utah a 30-19 lead going into the second quarter. The Jazz did not trail again before halftime.

San Antonio erased a double-digit deficit twice and went ahead for good midway through the third behind a 12-0 run. Julian Champagine and Keldon Johnson combined for three baskets off steals over four possessions to cap the run and give the Spurs a 63-55 lead.

The Spurs led by 20 points in the fourth quarter.

Rockets 108, Mavericks 102

DALLAS — Jalen Green had 23 points and 12 rebounds, Alperen Sengun added 17 points and 12 rebounds and the Houston Rockets held off a fourth-quarter Dallas rally to beat the Mavericks 108-102.

The Rockets led by 23 points late in the third quarter before the defending Western Conference champions cut Houston’s lead to 103-100 with a minute to play.

Dillon Brooks also had 17 for Houston and Tari Eason scored 15 off the bench for the Rockets, whose reserves outscored the Mavericks’ 33-21.

Luka Doncic led Dallas with 29 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter.

Kyrie Irving scored 28 and Klay Thompson was the only other Maverick to score in double figures with 12 points.

Grizzlies 122, Bucks 99

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant had 26 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds and helped the Memphis Grizzlies build a 31-point second-half cushion and beat the Milwaukee Bucks 122-99.

Santi Aldama added 19 points and nine rebounds, while Scotty Pippen Jr. and Jaylen Wells finished with 16 points each as the Grizzlies snapped a two-game skid. Memphis ended the night shooting 52 percent, including Morant going nine for 16. Seven Grizzlies finished in

double figures.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 37 points and 11 rebounds, connecting on 17 of 22 shots. Brook Lopez scored 12 and Bobby Portis Jr. finished with 11 points.

Milwaukee has lost four straight. / AP