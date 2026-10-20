Svitolina announces separation from hubby G. Monfils

UKRAINIAN tennis star Elina Svitolina announced Monday (Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026, Philippine time) that she and French player Gael Monfils are ending their marriage, describing the decision as the most difficult thing she has had to share.

The world No. 6 made the announcement in an Instagram post, opening up about the emotional toll of Russia’s war against Ukraine and Monfils’ support when she stepped away from tennis to recover.

“But some battles happen deep inside you and no amount of love from someone else can win them for you,” Svitolina wrote. “With time, I came to understand that I need to find my way back to myself and that I cannot do that within our marriage.”

According to the Associated Press, Svitolina also emphasized that their separation would not change their commitment to their daughter, Skai.

“Together, we built a beautiful life and we were given the most precious gift of all, our daughter, Skai,” she said. “Skai will always come first. Our marriage is ending, but our family is not. We will always be her parents, side by side, at every step of her life.”

The announcement comes as Monfils prepares to bring his professional tennis career to a close. The 40-year-old Frenchman had planned to retire at the end of the season but is listed by the sport’s drug-testing organization among players who have declared themselves retired, with his retirement effective Oct. 5.

Monfils, a former world No. 6, had been widely expected to bid farewell to the sport in front of his home fans at the Paris Masters, which begins Oct. 31.

It remains unclear whether the end of his marriage played any role in the timing of his retirement. / LBG