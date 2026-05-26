Swiatek, Rybakina advance

FOUR-TIME French Open champion Iga Swiatek and Australian Open winner Elena Rybakina advanced to the second round at Roland Garros on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, while veterans Stan Wawrinka and Gael Monfils announced their retirements.

According to a report from Xinhua, third-seeded Swiatek, playing her first Grand Slam since teaming up with longtime Rafael Nadal coach Francis Roig, cruised past Australian teenager Emerson Jones, 6-1, 6-2, in just one hour.

Second seed Rybakina was equally dominant, dispatching Slovenia’s Veronika Erjavec, 6-2, 6-2.

The day also marked an emotional farewell for Wawrinka and Monfils, who both exited Roland Garros after first-round defeats. Video tributes from Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic were shown on court in honor of the two veterans.

Former French Open champion Wawrinka, 41, played his final match at Roland Garros, falling to Dutch lucky loser Jesper de Jong, 3-6, 6-3,

3-6, 4-6.

“I was lucky to play for 25 years as a tennis player,” Wawrinka said in the Xinhua report. “It was amazing — more than what I could expect. To finish with so much support, so much love from the people, that’s exactly the reason why I kept playing for so long.”

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Monfils bowed out after losing to fellow Frenchman Hugo Gaston, 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 2-6, 6-0.

Xinhua also reported that recent Rome champion Elina Svitolina rallied to beat Hungary’s Anna Bondar, while Jasmine Paolini, Karolina Muchova and Jelena Ostapenko also advanced in the

women’s draw.

In the men’s competition, Casper Ruud, Ben Shelton, Alex de Minaur, and Andrey Rublev all moved into the

second round.

China’s Wu Yibing earned his first career main-draw victory at the French Open after defeating American Marcos Giron, 7-5, 6-2, 6-4, in two hours and 12 minutes. Wu will next face 10th-seeded Italian Flavio Cobolli. / LBG