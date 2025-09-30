Swiatek scores 400th win

WIMBLEDON champion Iga Swiatek notched her 400th career victory by defeating Camila Osorio to advance to the fourth round of the China Open on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.

Swiatek, the first player to post 25 or more wins at WTA-1000 events in three consecutive seasons, dominated the opening set 6-0 before Osorio retired in the first game of the second set.

“I’m sorry for Camila because she’s always giving 100%,” Swiatek said. “But overall, besides that, I feel like I played well in the first set and really used my game to push Camila.”

Top-seeded Swiatek, who won last week’s Korea Open in Seoul, will face American Emma Navarro next. Navarro was leading France’s Lois Boisson 6-2, 1-0 when Boisson retired from their match.

Fifth-seeded Jessica Pegula saved three match points before rallying past Britain’s Emma Raducanu, 3-6, 7-6 (9), 6-0, improving her record against the Briton to 3-1.

In other third-round matches, fourth-seeded Mirra Andreeva defeated Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-1, while Marta Kostyuk beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4, 6-2.

Sinner, Medvedev advance

In the men’s tournament, top-seeded Jannik Sinner eased into the semifinals with a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Fabian Marozsan.

The Italian will next face third-seeded Alex de Minaur, who advanced by walkover after Jakub Mensik retired injured while trailing 4-1 in the first set.

Daniil Medvedev ousted second-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-3 to reach his 60th career semifinal and his first since June. The victory was Medvedev’s second of the year over Zverev and his only two wins against a top-10 opponent in 2025.

Alcaraz beats Ruud

In Tokyo, top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz rallied from a set down to defeat fourth-seeded Casper Ruud 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Japan Open semifinals for his personal-best 66th win of the season.

“I had a lot of chances in the first set,” Alcaraz said. “I had four break points if I’m not wrong. I just tried to be more positive than in the first set.”

Alcaraz will face second-seeded Taylor Fritz in Tuesday’s final. Fritz, who struck 13 aces, beat fellow American Jenson Brooksby 6-4, 6-3 in the other semifinal.

Fritz defeated Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2 in their most recent meeting at the Laver Cup last week. / From the wires