Swiatek, Sinner cruise to next round

IGA Swiatek and Jannik Sinner opened their US Open campaigns in commanding fashion Tuesday (Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, PH time), looking every bit like contenders to pull off historic runs in New York.

Swiatek is chasing something no woman has accomplished since Serena Williams in 2012: winning Wimbledon and the US Open in the same season. Sinner, meanwhile, is trying to become the first man to successfully defend the US Open title since Roger Federer in 2008.

Both made emphatic statements inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. Swiatek, the tournament’s No. 2 seed, needed only an hour to breeze past Colombia’s Emiliana Arango, 6-1, 6-2. Shortly after, top-seeded Sinner swept aside Vit Kopriva of the Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-1, 6-2, in 1 hour and 39 minutes.

“Obviously, every year is different,” said Sinner, who wore a protective arm sleeve after injuring his elbow at Wimbledon. “You come here starting this tournament, hopefully, the best possible way — which I did.”

Sinner showed no signs of the illness that forced him out of last week’s Cincinnati Open final against rival Carlos Alcaraz. He saved both break points he faced and won 33 of 40 points on his first serve.

Swiatek was even more dominant, never facing a break point and dropping only five points on serve while building a 26-5 edge in winners.

Once pegged as a clay-court specialist, Swiatek has since proven her versatility with titles on grass at Wimbledon this year and on hard courts at the 2022 US Open.

The women’s draw has been unpredictable lately, with 10 different winners in the past 11 editions. Only Naomi Osaka managed more than one in that span, while Williams was the last woman to win consecutive titles, from 2012 to 2014.

The men’s field has also lacked repeat champions. Federer won five straight from 2004 to 2008, but no one has defended the crown since.

Asked why, Sinner said, “We are heading towards the end of the season, so some players, they are tired. Some players, they are feeling different. Many things can change. It’s also the last big trophy of the year. … I always say that the future is unpredictable.”

The US Open’s opening round wrapped up Tuesday with other seeded players advancing. Women’s winners included defending champion Coco Gauff, No. 8 Amanda Anisimova, No. 18 Beatriz Haddad Maia, No. 23 Osaka, and No. 27 Marta Kostyuk. Gauff outlasted Ajla Tomljanovic, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5.

On the men’s side, No. 3 Alexander Zverev beat Alejandro Tabilo 6-2, 7-6 (4), 6-4 in a late-night finish. Also through were No. 10 Lorenzo Musetti, No. 19 Francisco Cerundolo, No. 23 Alexander Bublik — who ousted 2014 champion Marin Cilic — and No. 27 Denis Shapovalov. / FROM THE WIRES