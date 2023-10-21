Swiss head to the polls

GENEVA — Swiss voters this weekend elect a parliament that could reshape Switzerland’s executive branch at a time when key concerns include migration, rising healthcare costs and climate change, which has shrunk the country’s Alpine glaciers.

Final ballots will be collected Sunday morning after the vast majority of Swiss made their choices by mail-in voting. Up for grabs are both houses of parliament.

The main stakes, if pollsters turn out to be right, are whether two Green parties fare worse than they did in the last election in 2019, and whether the country’s centrist party might land more seats in parliament’s lower house than the free-market party — boosting their position in the executive branch.

Polls suggest that the Swiss have three main preoccupations in mind: Rising fees for the obligatory, free market-based health insurance system; climate change, which has eroded Switzerland’s numerous glaciers; and worries about migrants and immigration.

The vote could be a bellwether about how another set of Europeans is thinking about right-wing populist politics and the need to spend money and resources to fight global warming at a time of rising inflation that has pinched many pocketbooks — even in well-to-do Switzerland.

The vote for the legislature, which happens every four years, will ultimately shape the future composition of the Alpine country’s executive branch: The Federal Council — which includes President Alain Berset, who has decided to leave government at year-end.