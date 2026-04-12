Synthetic shuttlecocks introduced as bird flu impacts feather supply chain

THE Badminton World Federation (BWF) has approved the use of synthetic shuttlecocks in selected tournaments as the sport faces a global shortage of duck and goose feathers, according to BBC on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

Rising costs and supply issues are being driven by multiple factors: bird flu outbreaks, shifts in poultry production in China and even growing local demand for both food and feather materials — since China produces most of the world’s shuttlecocks.

In response, BWF will begin trials of synthetic shuttlecocks in Grade 3 and junior international tournaments. The goal is to study their performance closely, with feedback from players, officials and organizers.

Traditional shuttlecocks are made from 16 carefully selected feathers to ensure precise flight — making them difficult to replicate. But with supply challenges growing, the sport is now seriously exploring alternatives. / JAT S