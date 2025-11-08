Syrian immigration to Germany drops sharply

BERLIN -- Immigration of Syrian nationals to Germany fell by 46.5 percent in the first nine months of 2025 compared with the same period last year, Germany’s Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025.

According to the agency, around 40,000 Syrians arrived in Germany between January and September 2025, down from 74,600 during the same period in 2024.

Meanwhile, the number of Syrians leaving Germany increased by 35.3 percent, with 21,800 recorded departures during the first nine months of this year.

At the end of 2024, Syrians seeking protection made up the second-largest group of asylum seekers in Germany, after Ukrainians.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in a statement on Thursday, Nov. 6, that the civil war in Syria had ended and that there were no longer grounds for granting asylum to Syrians in Germany.

