Tatum beats overtime buzzer

JAYSON Tatum capped a 40-point performance with a 17-foot jumper at the overtime buzzer to lift the Boston Celtics to a thrilling 125-124 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night (Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, PH time), extending their winning streak to three games.

According to the Associated Press (AP), Tatum went 10 of 20 from the field and converted 18 of 22 free throws. Paul George chipped in 20 points, while Derrick White added 16 for Boston, which has won three straight since blowing a 22-point lead in its season-opening loss to Detroit.

Michael Porter Jr. posted 27 points and 12 rebounds for Brooklyn, which remained winless in four games, while Julius Randle contributed 24 points.

Nets rookie Mikel Brown Jr. forced overtime with a game-tying three-pointer with 0.2 seconds left in regulation. However, Brown missed a layup with 2.3 seconds remaining in overtime, giving Boston the opportunity to set up Tatum’s game-winning shot.

Brown, the sixth overall pick in the NBA draft out of Louisville, finished with 17 points.

Boston had a chance to seal the win in regulation, but Mitchell Robinson missed two free throws with three seconds left, allowing Brooklyn to force overtime. Robinson, a career 50.7 percent free-throw shooter, made just one of four attempts from the line and is now two of eight this season.

Earlier, Tatum set up White for a go-ahead dunk with 33.7 seconds remaining. White drew a foul on the play and sank the free throw to give Boston a 114-111 advantage.

Neither team led by more than eight points in regulation. Brooklyn moved ahead 109-104 on Randle’s basket with 2:57 left, but Boston mounted a late rally.

The Celtics struggled from beyond the arc in the first half, making just two of 16 attempts, yet trailed by only 61-56 at halftime. They improved after the break, hitting nine of 22 three-point attempts.

Blazers 136, Lakers 129

The Portland Trail Blazers stayed unbeaten with a 136-129 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, getting 23 points apiece from Ja Morant and Deni Avdija and a crucial late three-pointer from Damian Lillard.

Lillard finished with 21 points and knocked down a three-pointer with 43 seconds remaining as Portland closed out the game with a 15-8 run to preserve its perfect record under new coach Micah Nori.

According to AP, the Blazers improved to 3-0 for only the second time in the last 15 years. Jrue Holiday added 22 points.

Luka Doncic poured in 41 points and dished out nine assists for the Lakers, who suffered their first loss of the season. Austin Reaves scored 26 points, while Sandro Mamukelashvili chipped 17.

Portland built an eight-point lead early in the fourth quarter before Doncic sparked a Los Angeles rally after returning to the floor.

Lillard and Avdija responded with consecutive three-pointers in the closing minutes, but Doncic and Ziaire Williams answered from long range to keep the Lakers within striking distance.

In other games, the New York Knicks defeated the Detroit Pistons, 111-97, while the San Antonio Spurs routed the Sacramento Kings, 130-103. / LBG