Tatum scores 36, Brown hits 3 to force OT and Celtics edge Pacers 133-128 in Game 1 of East finals

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) goes up for a shot against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7), forward Jayson Tatum (0) and center Al Horford (42) during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Boston
Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) goes up for a shot against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7), forward Jayson Tatum (0) and center Al Horford (42) during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in BostonAP Photo

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 36 points, including 10 points in overtime after Jaylen Brown's tying 3-pointer with 6.1 seconds remaining in regulation, and the Boston Celtics rallied just in time for a 133-128 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Jrue Holiday added a season-high 28 points and Brown finished with 26.

Game 2 is Thursday night in Boston.

Tyrese Haliburton had 25 points and 10 assists for the Pacers, who knocked down 13 3-pointers and scored 56 points in the paint against a Celtics team still playing without 7-footer Kristaps Porzingis.

Pascal Siakam added 24 points and 12 rebounds. Myles Turner finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds. (AP)

