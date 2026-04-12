Thai court fines man who trespassed into Moo Deng’s enclosure and startling the viral hippo

MOO Deng, the baby pygmy hippo stealing hearts around the world, recently had a frightening close call. Last month, a man broke into her enclosure at Thailand’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo and was seen filming the animal with a tablet. Fortunately, Moo Deng and its mother were unharmed — though left “slightly startled.”

A Thai court later fined the intruder 10,000 baht ($300) after he confessed. Zoo director Narongwit Chodchoy said the ruling sends a clear message that animals’ rights must be respected, whether in captivity or in the wild. Since the incident, security has been tightened and staff training expanded to handle potential intrusions.

Pygmy hippos (Choeropsis liberiensis), smaller relatives of the hippopotamus native to West Africa, are classified as Endangered on the IUCN Red List, making their protection even more critical. At the height of Moo Deng’s viral rise in 2024, fans raised concerns over her safety after reports of visitors throwing water and objects into her enclosure. In response, the zoo enforced stricter measures — limiting visits to weekends and capping viewing time to five minutes per group. / JAT S