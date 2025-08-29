Thai court ousts PM over leaked call with Cambodian leader

BANGKOK — Thailand’s Constitutional Court has removed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office, ruling that her conduct during a phone conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen breached ethical standards.

The ruling, handed down Friday, August 29, 2025, takes immediate effect and formally ends Paetongtarn’s year-long premiership. She had already been suspended since July 1, when the court accepted the case for review. Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who has been overseeing the government during the suspension, is expected to continue as caretaker leader until parliament selects a successor.

The call that sparked a crisis

The case centered on a June 15 phone call between Paetongtarn and Hun Sen. The conversation, meant to calm border tensions, was leaked online after Hun Sen released the recording himself. Critics in Bangkok accused Paetongtarn of being overly deferential to the Cambodian leader and of speaking unfavorably about a senior Thai military general, fueling domestic backlash.

The leak came at a volatile time. A May border clash that killed a Cambodian soldier escalated into skirmishes in late June, leaving dozens dead and forcing more than 260,000 people to flee their homes.

Political fallout

Hun Sen, Cambodia’s longtime leader who handed power to his son Hun Manet in 2023 but remains an influential figure, added to the uproar by publicizing the call. His move deepened the political storm in Bangkok, weakening Paetongtarn’s position and straining her party’s coalition.

The Pheu Thai Party, which leads the government, was further destabilized when its largest ally, the Bhumjaithai Party, pulled out of the coalition in July. That withdrawal left the administration clinging to a slim majority in the House of Representatives, raising fears of further instability.

What comes next

The Constitutional Court did not name a replacement for Paetongtarn, but observers expect Phumtham to remain in charge until lawmakers choose a new premier. Political analysts warn that the ouster could trigger fresh uncertainty in Thailand’s already fragile government, with coalition talks and leadership battles likely to dominate the coming weeks. (From the wires)