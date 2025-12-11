Thailand: 9 soldiers killed in border clashes

BANGKOK — Thai Defense Ministry spokesperson Surasant Kongsiri said Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, that border clashes with Cambodia killed nine Thai soldiers and injured more than 120 people.

The clashes displaced nearly 200,000 Thai civilians who took shelter in refugee camps. Surasant said three refugees died and 849 refugee camps have been set up.

Nearly 200 hospitals and clinics suffered damage to varying degrees.

Thailand’s 2nd Army Area Command said in a social media post Thursday that clashes continue. Cambodian forces fired on multiple locations in Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani and Sisaket provinces. / XINHUA