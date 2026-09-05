Thompson inks extension deal with Rockets

AMEN Thompson signed a contract extension with his current team, the Houston Rockets, following a productive season in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The 23-year-old Thompson signed the five-year, rookie-scale extension worth $208 million, which includes a 10 percent trade kicker.

Thompson, 23, enters the final season of a four-year rookie deal he signed in 2023. He will earn $12.26 million this season before his new deal starts in the summer of 2027.

Last season, he played 2,953 minutes while averaging career highs with 18.3 points, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals. / RSC