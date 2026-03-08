Thunder beat Warriors

THE Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Golden State Warriors 104-97 on Saturday night (Sunday, March 8, 2026, PH time) for their fifth straight victory.

According to a report by the Associated Press, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points. He made just six of 15 field-goal attempts but converted 14 of 15 free throws to maintain his usual production.

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 20 points in 125 consecutive games and can tie Wilt Chamberlain’s record of 126 straight games with at least 20 points when the Thunder host Denver on Monday (Tuesday, March 10, in PH).

Oklahoma City improved to 5-0 since Gilgeous-Alexander returned from an abdominal strain. The defending champions hold the league’s best record and became the first team in the NBA to reach 50 wins this season.

Isaiah Joe added 18 points, while Jaylin Williams finished with nine points and 14 rebounds for Oklahoma City.

For Golden State, Gui Santos had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Brandin Podziemski scored 17 points, and Draymond Green added 16. The Warriors were limited to 40.9 percent shooting.

The matchup lacked some of the star power seen in previous meetings between the longtime rivals. Warriors star Stephen Curry (right knee) missed his 13th straight game, while the Thunder were without regular starters Chet Holmgren (illness), Jalen Williams (strained right hamstring) and center Isaiah Hartenstein (left calf bruise).

Oklahoma City led 67-54 at halftime behind 13 points from Kenrich Williams and 12 from Gilgeous-Alexander. Santos scored 14 first-half points to keep Golden State within striking distance.

Golden State cut into the lead early in the third quarter. A three-pointer by Malevy Leons tied the game at 77 with just over four minutes remaining in the period, but the Thunder regained control and carried an 86-83 advantage into the fourth quarter.

With the Thunder ahead 99-97, Gilgeous-Alexander hit a three-pointer over Green to extend the lead to five with 42.4 seconds left.

Elsewhere, Orlando beat Minnesota 119-92, the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 125-116, Brooklyn edged Detroit 107-105, the Milwaukee Bucks downed the Utah Jazz 113-99, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 123-120. / LBG