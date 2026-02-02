Thunder outgun Nuggets from deep

SHAI Gilgeous-Alexander erupted for 34 points and Cason Wallace fired a career-high 27, including seven three-pointers, as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Denver Nuggets, 121-111, on Sunday night (Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, PH time).

According to a report by Associated Press (AP), Gilgeous-Alexander also dished out 13 assists as the Thunder, who had lost three of their last four games, drained 19 three-pointers. Oklahoma City went 8-of-13 from beyond the arc in the third quarter, stretching a seven-point halftime lead to 16.

Peyton Watson scored 29 points to lead the Nuggets, who never held the lead in the first of four meetings this season between the top two teams in the Western Conference.

It was also their first showdown since the Thunder eliminated Denver in Game 7 of last season’s Western Conference semifinals on the way to winning the franchise’s first NBA championship.

Denver’s All-Star tandem struggled to find rhythm. Nikola Jokic finished with 16 points on just nine shot attempts in his second game back after missing 16 games due to a knee injury, while Jamal Murray tallied 12 assists but scored only 12 points on 4-of-16 shooting, including 1-of-8 from three-point range, the AP reported.

The Thunder led by as many as 14 in the first half and took a 62-55 lead at the break. Denver cut the deficit to 74-70 in the third quarter, but Chet Holmgren and Wallace sparked a decisive run from long range. Gilgeous-Alexander and Aaron Wiggins followed with back-to-back triples to cap a 12-0 blast.

Wizards 116, Kings 112

In a battle between last-place teams, rookie Will Riley scored a season-high 18 points, including the go-ahead three-pointer with 2:07 remaining, as the Wizards edged the Sacramento Kings, 116-112.

AJ Johnson added 17 points, while Bilal Coulibaly and Marvin Bagley III chipped in 15 each for the Wizards, who leaned heavily on their bench in handing the Kings their ninth straight loss. Washington has now won three of four games after previously dropping nine in a row.

Zach LaVine scored 35 points and DeMar DeRozan added 32 for Sacramento, which remained last in the Western Conference and finished its season-long East Coast trip winless at 0-6.

Elsewhere, the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 107-79, Miami Heat defeated Chicago Bulls 134-91, Detroit Pistons routed Brooklyn Nets 130-77, Toronto Raptors beat Utah Jazz 107-100, New York Knicks topped Los Angeles Lakers 112-100, Los Angeles Clippers won 117-93 at Phoenix, Cleveland triumphed 130-111 at Portland, and the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Orlando Magic 112-103. / LBG