Thunder roll to 8-0 start

SHAI Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 30 points and 12 assists as the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder extended their season-opening winning streak to eight games with a 126-107 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night (Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, PH time).

Isaiah Joe added 22 points, while Cason Wallace and Aaron Wiggins chipped in 12 apiece as the Thunder overcame an early deficit to set a franchise record for most consecutive wins to start a season.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who began his NBA career with the Clippers, shot nine of 14 from the field and hit four of five from three-point range.

James Harden led Los Angeles with 25 points and John Collins added 17. The Clippers were without Kawhi Leonard (ankle) and Bradley Beal (knee) on the second night of a back-to-back. Derrick Jones Jr. scored 16 as the Clippers dropped their second straight home game.

After trailing by 13 in the first half, Oklahoma City grabbed the lead for good at 81-78 on Wiggins’ three-pointer late in the third quarter.

The Thunder closed the period on an 8-2 run to take a 94-86 advantage, then opened the fourth with an 11-0 surge to stretch it to 105-86. Including back-to-back threes from Joe and Gilgeous-Alexander, it was part of a decisive 17-0 run.

Warriors 118, Suns 107

Stephen Curry scored 28 points with five three-pointers, and Moses Moody came off the bench for 24 points as the Golden State Warriors built a big early lead and held off the short-handed Phoenix Suns, 118-107.

Devin Booker poured in a season-high 38 points for Phoenix, which was missing Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green. The Suns trailed 68-49 at halftime but used a 20-6 run to pull within 92-83 late in the third quarter.

Quinten Post added 14 points and six rebounds for Golden State, while Brandin Podziemski scored 13 and Buddy Hield had 12.

The Warriors improved to 4-0 at home after a grueling seven-game, five-city stretch. Phoenix fell to 0-4 on the road.

Jimmy Butler, who was questionable with back soreness, started and helped Golden State race to an 11-0 run early but did not return after halftime, finishing with two points in 14 minutes.

Bulls 113, 76ers 111

Josh Giddey recorded a triple-double with 29 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists, and Nikola Vucevic buried a go-ahead three-pointer with 3.2 seconds left as the Chicago Bulls rallied from 24 down to edge the Philadelphia 76ers, 113-111.

Giddey became the first Bulls player since Michael Jordan in 1989 to post back-to-back triple-doubles. His drive and pass to Vucevic set up the decisive basket.

Vucevic finished with 19 points and 10 boards, while Isaac Okoro added 16. The Bulls held Philadelphia to just 16 points in the final quarter to improve to 6-1.

Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 39 points, hitting six of 10 from deep. Joel Embiid had 20, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 18, and rookie VJ Edgecombe posted 12 points and 11 rebounds as Philadelphia fell to 5-2.

Elsewhere, the Toronto Raptors routed the Milwaukee Bucks 128-100, New Orleans Pelicans edged Charlotte Hornets 116-112, and the Atlanta Hawks downed the Orlando Magic 127-112. / From the wires