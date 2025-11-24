Thunder stay red-hot

SHAI Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 37 points in three quarters as the Oklahoma City Thunder routed the Portland Trail Blazers 122-95 on Sunday night (Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, PH time) to avenge their only loss of the season, the Associated Press reported.

Gilgeous-Alexander shot 13 of 18 from the field and made all nine of his free throws. Ajay Mitchell added 20 points on perfect 8-for-8 shooting as the defending champions extended their winning streak to nine.

Oklahoma City, which lost 121-119 in Portland on Nov. 5, improved to an NBA-best 17-1 and is now 85-15 since the start of last season.

The Thunder continue to dominate despite injuries. They remain without 2025 All-Star Jalen Williams, out after wrist surgery, and reserve Aaron Wiggins, sidelined by a thigh strain. Even so, their average margin during the streak is 22.3 points, with 13 being the closest game.

Jerami Grant led Portland with 21 points. Deni Avdija, who scored 26 in the first meeting, managed 11 on 4-for-16 shooting.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 17 points in the opening quarter as the Thunder surged ahead 39-18. In the second, Mitchell drove to the basket and took a hit to the head from Portland’s Rayan Rupert, sparking a brief confrontation that resulted in a technical foul on Isaiah Hartenstein.

Mitchell made one free throw, then hit a floater to make it 49-25. Gilgeous-Alexander closed the half with a layup for a 67-46 lead, and Oklahoma City cruised from there.

Lakers 108, Jazz 106

In Salt Lake City, Luka Doncic had 33 points and 11 rebounds and LeBron James scored 17 in his first road game of the season as the Los Angeles Lakers edged the Utah Jazz 108-106, AP said.

James added eight assists and six rebounds in 34 minutes after returning from a long sciatica layoff. Lauri Markkanen scored 20 for Utah, which cut the deficit to one before Keyonte George missed a contested jumper at the horn.

Hawks 113, Hornets 110

In Atlanta, Jalen Johnson posted 28 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds as the Hawks beat the Charlotte Hornets 113-110.

Rookie Kon Knueppel led Charlotte with 28 points and a team rookie record seven three-pointers. The Hornets had a chance to tie in the final seconds, but Miles Bridges missed a pressured three.

Raptors 119, Nets 109

In Toronto, Scottie Barnes scored 17 points and Ja’Kobe Walter added a season-high 16 as the Raptors topped the Brooklyn Nets 119-109 for their 11th win in 12 games.

RJ Barrett scored 16 before leaving with a sprained right knee, Brandon Ingram notched 14, and Immanuel Quickley had 13 as the Raptors stretched their winning run to seven. Brooklyn’s Tyrese Martin had 26.

Elsewhere, the Miami Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers 127-117, the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 120-105, the Boston Celtics outlasted the Orlando Magic 138-129, and the Phoenix Suns downed the San Antonio Spurs 111-102. / LBG