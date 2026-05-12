Thunder sweep Lakers

THE Oklahoma City Thunder completed a four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers with a 115-110 win in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinal series Tuesday, May 12, 2026 (PH time).

According to an Associated Press (AP) report, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points, while Chet Holmgren delivered a go-ahead dunk with 32.8 seconds remaining.

Ajay Mitchell added 28 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, as the Thunder improved to 8-0 in the playoffs and advanced to the Western Conference finals for the sixth time in the last 16 seasons.

The Lakers put up a strong fight late in the game, but Oklahoma City survived behind clutch baskets from Holmgren and Gilgeous-Alexander.

LeBron James finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds in what could be the final game of his 23rd NBA season. The 41-year-old missed a driving bank shot with 20 seconds left that could have given the Lakers the lead.

According to AP, James has yet to decide if he will return for another season.

Austin Reaves scored 27 points for Los Angeles but missed a potential game-tying three-pointer with eight seconds remaining. Rui Hachimura chipped in 25 points, including nine in the final quarter.

Holmgren first gave Oklahoma City a 109-103 lead with a dunk with 2:03 left, but Hachimura answered with a four-point play. Marcus Smart later converted a three-point play to give the Lakers a 110-109 edge in the final minute.

Holmgren responded with another emphatic dunk before Gilgeous-Alexander sealed the game from the free-throw line.

The Thunder dominated the series, winning all four games after also sweeping the Lakers during the regular season for an 8-0 overall record against Los Angeles this year.

Oklahoma won the first two games of the series at home by 18 points apiece and then routed the Lakers 131-108 in Game 3.

The Lakers, who lost six of their final seven playoff games, were again without Luka Doncic, who missed the final 15 games of the season due to a Grade 2 hamstring strain suffered on April 2.

The Thunder now await the winner of the San Antonio-Minnesota series. The Spurs and Timberwolves are tied heading to Game 5 on Wednesday.

Cavs tie series

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers evened their Eastern Conference semifinal series after defeating Detroit, 112-103, behind Donovan Mitchell’s explosive second half, the AP reported.

Mitchell scored 39 of his 43 points in the second half, tying an NBA playoff record for most points scored in a half set by Eric “Sleepy” Floyd in 1987.

“What a shift, right? Really struggled in the first half and then big-time, second-half performance by Don,” Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said in the AP report.

The Cavaliers tied the series at 2-2, with Game 5 shifting to Detroit on Thursday.

James Harden recorded 24 points and 11 assists for Detroit, while Evan Mobley added 17 points for Cleveland.

Caris LeVert led Detroit with a season-high 24 points, while Cade Cunningham was limited to 19 points after scoring at least 20 in his previous 10 playoff games. / LBG