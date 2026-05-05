Timberwolves nip Spurs

ANTHONY Edwards made an unexpected and triumphant return from injury, scoring 18 points to help the Minnesota Timberwolves withstand a historic defensive performance by Victor Wembanyama in a 104-102 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in their Western Conference semifinals opener on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 (PH time).

An Associated Press (AP) report said Edwards, who had been expected to miss at least the first two games after suffering a bone bruise and hyperextended left knee on April 25, delivered 11 points in the fourth quarter as Minnesota handed San Antonio just its second loss in its last 17 home series openers.

Wembanyama turned in a dominant performance despite the loss, finishing with 11 points, 15 rebounds, and a postseason-record 12 blocks.

He became only the third player to record a playoff triple-double that included blocks since the NBA began tracking the statistic in the 1973-74 season.

The Spurs nearly completed a late comeback, cutting the deficit to 104-102 after a steal by Devin Vassell led to a layup by Dylan Harper with 31 seconds left. But after Julius Randle missed on the other end, Julian Champagnie’s potential game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer fell short.

Randle posted 21 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota, while Harper had 18 points for San Antonio. Champagnie and Stephon Castle chipped in 17 points apiece.

Edwards came off the bench, entering midway through the first quarter and finishing with 8-of-13 shooting in 25 minutes. After hitting an early stepback three-pointer, he shouted toward the Spurs bench, “I’m back! I’m back!”

Game 2 is set for Thursday in San Antonio.

Wembanyama had seven blocks in the first half. The NBA Defensive Player of the Year opened the game by blocking two straight driving layups from Terrence Shannon Jr., then minutes later rejected Rudy Gobert’s layup just under the rim. Wembanyama finished 5 for 17 from the field.

Knicks 137, 76ers 98

In the Eastern Conference, the New York Knicks cruised past the Philadelphia 76ers, 137-98, in Game 1 of their semifinal series, the AP reported.

Jalen Brunson led the way with 35 points, including 27 in the first half, as the Knicks continued a historic playoff run. New York became the first team in NBA history to win three straight postseason games by at least 25 points.

OG Anunoby added 18 points on efficient shooting, while Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges contributed 17 points each. Towns also recorded six rebounds and six assists in just 20 minutes.

After falling behind 2-1 against Atlanta, the Knicks have responded with four straight victories, outscoring their opponents by a combined 135 points.

According to the Sportradar, they are the first team since detailed play-by-play tracking began in the 1996-97 season to lead by at least 30 points in three consecutive playoff games.

Game 2 is also set for Thursday before the series shifts to Philadelphia, where Joel Embiid has already urged 76ers fans not to sell their tickets to Knicks supporters. However, Philadelphia’s performance in Game 1 did little to inspire confidence.

Paul George led the 76ers with 17 points, while Embiid struggled with just 14 on 3-of-11 shooting. Tyrese Maxey added 13 points but didn’t make his first field goal until five minutes into the second quarter.

The 76ers had only one full day of rest after completing a 3-1 series comeback against Boston on Sunday — the 14th such rally in NBA history.

But instead of carrying that momentum, they looked more like the team that suffered two 32-point losses earlier in that series. / LBG