Top seeds Sinner, Sabalenka roll

TOP seeds Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka cruised into the second round of the 2026 French Open on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 (PH time), the Xinhua news agency reported.

However, the day did not went without a major drama, as tournament heavyweights Daniil Medvedev and Jessica Pegula both suffered stunning early exits.

Sinner eased past French wildcard Clement Tabur, 6-1, 6-3, 6-4, extending his winning streak to 30 matches. The Italian emerged as the tournament favorite after defending champion Carlos Alcaraz withdrew because of injury.

“I’m very happy to be back here,” Sinner said in his on-court interview. “It’s a very special place and I have great memories overall. First-round matches are never easy, but it’s even more special to start the tournament during a night session, so thank you all for staying out.”

Meanwhile, sixth seed Medvedev suffered one of the tournament’s biggest upsets after losing to Australian wildcard Adam Walton in a chaotic five-set match, 6-2, 1-6, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4.

“I want to play Grand Slams,” Medvedev said during his post-match press conference. “I know that I am in good shape and I can play well in Roland Garros, as well. I can. It’s just tougher for me [than the other majors], and first rounds are usually tougher for me, but I will always come here.”

He added that he may consider playing a tournament before the French Open next year to better prepare.

French wildcard Moise Kouame, 17, thrilled the home crowd by defeating former US Open champion Marin Cilic, 7-6 (4), 6-2, 6-1. Kouame became the youngest male player to win a main-draw match at Roland Garros since 1991 and the youngest man to win any Grand Slam match since 2009.

“I felt rather good,” Kouame said. “I felt well prepared. I was ready. We worked a lot on the tactics and on how to approach the match with my team.”

China’s Zhang Zhizhen bowed out after a 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 loss to Argentine qualifier Facundo Diaz Acosta, who secured the first Roland Garros main-draw win of his career.

On the women’s side, world No. 1 Sabalenka defeated Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, 6-4, 6-2, while defending champion Coco Gauff opened her title defense with a dominant 6-4, 6-0 victory over fellow American Taylor Townsend.

“I’d say the first matches are always the trickiest ones,” Sabalenka said afterward. “You’re trying to see where you’re at, get used to the conditions and fight the nerves and everything. I’d say that for me they’re always not easy, the first rounds. And then, as more I play, as further I get in the tournament, as more comfortable I get, my level becomes better.”

Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka also advanced after beating Laura Siegemund, 6-3, 7-6 (3), continuing her strong return to form on clay.

Fifth seed Pegula, however, crashed out after losing in three sets to Australia’s Kimberly Birrell. The defeat marked Pegula’s first opening-round loss at Roland Garros in six years.

French hopeful Lois Boisson also exited in the first round following a loss to Anna Kalinskaya, leaving only Elsa Jacquemot and Diane Parry in the second round among the remaining French women.

China’s veteran Zhang Shuai was defeated 6-4, 6-2 by American Ann Li, marking her fourth straight first-round loss in Grand Slam main-draw singles since last year’s Wimbledon. / LBG