Network

Tornado kills 5 people in Guangzhou

HIT BY TORNADO. In this image taken from video and released by Li Jiayi, storm clouds and strong wind are seen over the Baiyun district in the southern Chinese’s city of Guangzhou on April 27, 2024. A tornado struck the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou on Saturday, killing some and damaging factory buildings, state media said. /
HIT BY TORNADO. In this image taken from video and released by Li Jiayi, storm clouds and strong wind are seen over the Baiyun district in the southern Chinese’s city of Guangzhou on April 27, 2024. A tornado struck the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou on Saturday, killing some and damaging factory buildings, state media said. / AP

BEIJING — A tornado struck the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou on Saturday, killing five people and damaging more than 140 factory buildings, state media said.

The China Meteorological Administration said the tornado struck about 3 p.m. in the Baiyun district of Guangzhou, a sprawling metropolis and manufacturing center near Hong Kong.

Videos posted online showed a mid-afternoon sky darkened by storm clouds and debris swirling up into the air.

Authorities said that another 33 people were injured and 141 factory buildings were damaged, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

Tornado warnings were issued for other parts of Guangzhou and there were unconfirmed reports that a second tornado appeared to have hit another district in the city later in the afternoon. / AP

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph