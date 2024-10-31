Towns’ 44 points propel Knicks to win over Heat

MIAMI — Karl-Anthony Towns had 44 points and 13 rebounds, Jalen Brunson scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, and the New York Knicks rallied to beat the Miami Heat 116-107 on Wednesday night (Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, PH time).

Towns had the fourth-most points for the Knicks against the Heat. Jamal Crawford scored 52 in 2007, Carmelo Anthony had 50 at Miami in 2013, and RJ Barrett 46 in 2022.

Mikal Bridges added 17 points for New York, which trailed by 13 in the third quarter before flipping the game. OG Anunoby had 11 markers and Josh Hart finished with 10 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists.

Tyler Herro had 34 points for Miami, hitting eight 3-pointers. Terry Rozier scored 16 points, Jimmy Butler had 15, Bam Adebayo 11, and Nikola Jovic 10.

Miami was again without Kevin Love. He has missed all four games this season for personal reasons.

Towns was 17 of 25 from the field, 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and had 24 of his 44 points in the first half to keep New York close.

Butler and Adebayo are a combined 2 for 13 in first quarters this season. Butler is 1 for 8, Adebayo 1 for 5. They were — by far — Miami’s leaders in first-quarter field goals last season, Adebayo with 146 and Butler with 125.

The Knicks ended the third quarter on a 30-10 run, turning a 70-57 deficit into an 87-80 lead.

Opponents 100, Heat 54. That’s the combined third-quarter score in Miami’s three home games this season. Opponents are shooting 54% in those quarters, the Heat 27%.

Cavaliers 134. Lakers 110

CLEVELAND — Evan Mobley scored 25 points, Donovan Mitchell added 24, and the Cleveland Cavaliers improved to 5-0 with a 134-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in a game that included a special homecoming for LeBron James and his son, Bronny.

The win marks the first time the Cavs have started 5-0 since the 2016-17 season, led by LeBron, and the third time in franchise history.

In the final minutes, Bronny played for the second time as a pro and was inserted with 5:16 left. The younger James, who grew up in the arena, made a 14-foot jumper with 2:03 to play for his first NBA points.

Jarrett Allen added 20 points and 17 rebounds for Cleveland.

LeBron scored 26 and Anthony Davis had 22 and 13 rebounds for the Lakers, who were unable to cut into Cleveland’s lead after falling behind by 23 in the first half.

A slow start proved costly for the Lakers, resulting in a second straight loss. First-year coach JJ Redick is still learning about his team.

Cleveland is playing at a faster tempo this season under new coach Kenny Atkinson, who has stressed ball movement and pushing the pace offensively.

Mitchell dropped back-to-back 3-pointers as the Cavaliers made four treys in a span of 1:45 in the first quarter to open a 19-point lead.

Coming off the bench early when Darius Garland got two early fouls, Caris LeVert scored 16 points with six assists. Despite the loss, LeBron has done well against the Cavaliers, going 19-4 against them with Miami and L.A.

Elsewhere, the Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the San Antonio Spurs 105-93, Portland Trail Blazers won over LA Clippers 106-105, Golden State Warriors posted their second straight win vs. Pelicans 104-89, Brooklyn Nets beat Memphis Grizzlies 119-106, Chicago Bulls beat Orlando Magic 102-99;

Indiana Pacers outscored Boston Celtics 135-132 in overtime, Washington Wizards swept Atlanta Hawks 133-120, Philadelphia 76ers won over Detroit Pistons 105-95, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Toronto Raptors 138-133. / AP