Trump: Expel Spain from Nato

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump suggested Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, that Spain be expelled from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) for refusing to increase its defense spending.

“They have no excuse not to do this,” Trump told reporters at the White House during a meeting with visiting Finnish President Alexander Stubb. “Maybe you should throw them out of Nato frankly.”

“You people are gonna have to start speaking to Spain,” Trump said. “You have to call them and find why are they a laggard.”

Under pressure from Trump, Nato members in June agreed to raise their military spending to five percent of gross domestic product by 2035.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez rejected the target, calling it “incompatible with our welfare state and our world vision.” / XINHUA