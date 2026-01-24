Trump pauses tariffs as EU defies pressure

BRUSSELS -- The European Union (EU) held an emergency summit Thursday evening, Jan. 22, 2026, even as US President Donald Trump temporarily suspended threatened tariffs on eight European countries amid rising tensions over Greenland.

European observers said the summit reflected a broader effort to recalibrate transatlantic relations, as US pressure over Greenland and trade has forced Europe to reassess long-held assumptions about its traditional ally. Analysts noted that growing confrontations between Europe and the United States underscore how coercive, hegemonic approaches often prove counterproductive, fueling resistance rather than compliance.

Washington’s tactical retreat

After days of intense bargaining, tensions eased when the United States announced that a “framework deal” had been reached on Greenland-related issues and that threatened tariffs on eight European countries would be suspended.

Following the emergency summit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Europe’s countermeasures had proven effective. European Council President Antonio Costa stressed that the EU would defend its interests against any form of coercion.

European analysts said the bloc adopted a firmer stance in negotiations. While Europe initially sent a symbolic military contingent to Greenland, the European Parliament later voted to suspend the EU-US trade deal as a retaliatory move. Swedish Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch said attempts to placate Trump through flattery, as seen in the past, would not work.

US media reported that European countermeasures triggered market turmoil, which may have prompted Washington to back down. US outlet Politico reported that more than US$1.2 trillion in value was wiped off the S&P 500 index, after which Trump adjusted his stance, echoing similar reversals on tariff policy following market losses last year.

Despite the temporary easing, European leaders remain wary. Trump has continued to press his bid to acquire Greenland, claiming the United States would gain “total access” to the Danish territory through the framework deal.

“There is no room for false security. The next threat is sure to come,” wrote Bernd Lange, chair of the European Parliament’s International Trade Committee, on social media platform X. German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil also cautioned against premature optimism.

Europe at a crossroads

Observers believe the shift in transatlantic relations is structural and irreversible, even as the Greenland dispute cools for now. Politico Europe noted that the EU emergency summit proceeded as planned, reflecting deep-seated European doubts about Washington.

Few countries have joined the US-proposed “Board of Peace,” unveiled this week. Costa said the EU has serious concerns about the initiative’s scope, governance and compatibility with the UN Charter.

From Trump’s Greenland ambitions to his sharp criticism of Europe at the Davos forum, European media said the continent has come to realize the need for strategic awakening. An anonymous European official told Politico that Trump’s disdain for Europe has been consistent, adding that the EU must pursue greater independence and abandon illusions about the United States.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said the EU is “at a crossroads,” while von der Leyen called on Europe to seize the moment to build greater independence. Analysts noted that while Europe cannot abruptly sever ties with Washington, it will pursue strategic autonomy in a gradual and pragmatic manner.

Christine Nissen, chief analyst at Copenhagen-based think tank Europa, said Europe will move forward by building new trade partnerships and strengthening domestic production of critical goods and services. French President Emmanuel Macron warned that the EU must remain vigilant and ready to respond firmly to new threats. / XINHUA