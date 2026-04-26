Trump safe after security breach, shooting at Correspondents’ Dinner

A SUSPECT is in custody following a shooting and security breach at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night (Sunday morning in Philippines) that forced the emergency evacuation of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

The incident occurred when an individual, described by the President as a "would-be assassin," attempted to breach a security checkpoint at the Washington media gala.

Authorities said the suspect was armed with multiple weapons, including a shotgun.

During the encounter, the suspect fired at a Secret Service agent, striking the officer in a protected area. The agent was unharmed thanks to a bulletproof vest.

"The Secret Service and law enforcement acted quickly and bravely," Trump said during a subsequent press briefing at the White House. "The response was fantastic."

The disturbance began with several loud bangs reported inside the hotel, though the gunfire did not occur in the immediate vicinity of the dining room.

The noise sent guests scrambling and prompted security details to immediately escort the president and first lady to safety. All other federal officials and Cabinet members in attendance were confirmed safe.

Trump later shared images of the suspected gunman and provided details on the confrontation, noting that the suspect had since been apprehended.

"This was a very dangerous situation," Trump said, adding that the evening’s program would be significantly affected by the security protocols.

Law enforcement officials are continuing to investigate the suspect's motives and the extent of the security breach.

While the President indicated that decisions on whether to continue the event would be guided by law enforcement, the investigation remained active late Saturday night. (SunStar Cebu)