Trump tells Putin, Zelensky to ‘stop where they are’

WASHINGTON — United States President Donald Trump on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, urged Russia and Ukraine to “stop where they are” to end their conflict lasting more than three and a half years.

Shortly after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Friday, Trump said on social media that he “strongly suggested” Russia and Ukraine make a deal and stop the conflict.

“It is time to stop the killing and make a deal!” Trump said on Truth Social. “Enough blood has been shed, with property lines being defined by war and guts.”

“They should stop where they are. Let both claim victory; let history decide,” he said.

Before his meeting with Zelensky, which he described as “very interesting and cordial,” Trump ruled out a U.S.-Russia-Ukraine summit in the near future and played down prospects of supplying Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv.

One day earlier, Trump held a lengthy phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, describing it as “very productive.”

Following the call, Trump announced he would meet Putin in Hungary for more talks on ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Trump and Putin met in the U.S. state of Alaska in August, but no deal was reached, and ceasefire negotiations remain deadlocked. / XINHUA