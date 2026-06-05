Trump to watch NBA Finals in New York

WHEN the 2026 National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals shift to the Madison Square Garden in New York for Game 3 next week, no less than United States President Donald Trump will be in attendance for the game.

The league announced the upcoming presence of Trump in the NBA game, saying that the US president is invited by the team’s owner.

“The answer is yes — he’s invited me, I’m going,” Trump said of Dolan’s invitation in an NBA article.

Trump is planning to attend Game 3 on Monday (Tuesday, June 9, 2026, PH time) or Game 4 on Wednesday (Thursday, June 11, PH time).

“Maybe I’ll do both,” he said.

The NBA said it believes no other sitting president has attended an NBA Finals game. Commissioner Adam Silver recalled Trump as a Knicks fan long before his

political career.

“Donald Trump, before he ever ran for office, he was a big Knicks fan,” Silver said in an NBA article. “I was there at many Knicks games with him in the old days. He attended many of our drafts when they used to take place at Madison Square Garden.”

/ RSC