Trump: US needs Greenland ‘for defense’ following strikes on Venezuela

WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump stressed on Sunday, January 4, 2026, that the United States needs Greenland "for defense," claiming that Venezuela may not be the last country subject to US intervention, according to The Atlantic.

"We do need Greenland, absolutely," Trump said in a phone interview with the magazine. The island, located in the Arctic, is part of Denmark.

It was up to others to decide what the large-scale US strike against Venezuela means to Greenland, Trump said.

"They are going to have to view it themselves. I really don't know," Trump said. "You know, I wasn't referring to Greenland at that time. But we do need Greenland, absolutely. We need it for defense."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Sunday that the United States has no right to annex Greenland, urging Washington to stop making threats against a close ally and the Greenlandic people.

"I have to say it very directly to the United States," Frederiksen said in a statement.

She rejected the idea that it would be necessary for the United States to take over Greenland, stressing that "the United States has no right to annex" any of the three parts of the Danish Realm -- Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

Throughout last year, Trump has frequently repeated the same call for the United States to take over Greenland, which triggered strong objections from Greenland, Denmark and the European Union.

The Trump administration has cited a combination of national security concerns, Arctic strategy, and the potential of critical minerals and natural resources as drivers of US interest in controlling Greenland.

Trump said on Saturday the United States will "run" Venezuela after the US military raided the country and took Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife by force.

The international community is deeply shocked by the Trump administration's raid on Venezuela and Maduro. Many countries have issued statements strongly condemning the blatant use of force against a sovereign state and action against its president. (Xinhua)