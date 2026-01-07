Trump ‘weighs’ options to acquire Greenland

HELSINKI — United States President Donald Trump and his advisers are weighing “a range of options” to acquire Greenland, including possible use of the U.S. military, remarks that drew renewed opposition from European leaders, including Finland’s president, who said there is no ambiguity over the Arctic territory’s status.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, that the president and his team are discussing ways to pursue what she described as an important foreign policy goal.

“The president and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilizing the U.S. military is always an option at the commander-in-chief’s disposal,” Leavitt said in an emailed statement to Xinhua.

She said Trump has made clear that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority, citing the need to deter U.S. adversaries in the Arctic region.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said Monday that no country would resist if the United States attempted to seize Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

“It is the formal position of the U.S. government that Greenland should be part of the U.S.,” Miller said in an interview with CNN.

Trump reiterated his stance in a telephone interview with The Atlantic on Sunday, saying the United States “absolutely” needs Greenland for defense. He also suggested that U.S. intervention elsewhere, including in Venezuela, could have broader implications.

Rejection

European leaders swiftly rejected the remarks.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said Tuesday there is “no room for interpretation” regarding Greenland’s status, stressing that decisions rest solely with Denmark and Greenland.

“Greenland is an autonomous region that belongs to Denmark. Only Denmark and Greenland decide about its affairs,” Stubb told Finnish media in Paris, where he attended a meeting of the so-called Coalition of the Willing

on Ukraine.

“We stand behind Denmark,” he added.

Stubb warned that disregard for international law in one region could set dangerous precedents elsewhere, calling for renewed respect for state sovereignty, territorial integrity and

human rights.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen earlier warned that a U.S. military attack on another Nato member would undermine the alliance and the post-World War II security framework.

Leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom and Denmark said in a joint statement Tuesday that “it is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland.” They underscored that Arctic security remains a key priority for Europe and for transatlantic security, noting that Nato has increased its focus on the region.

Since returning to office in January 2025, Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in gaining control of Greenland, saying he would not rule out using “military or economic coercion” to achieve that goal. / XINHUA