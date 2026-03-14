T’Wolves hand Curry-less Warriors another loss

ANTHONY Edwards exploded for 42 points and carried the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 127-117 win over Golden State, adding salt to the wound of the already depleted Warriors in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Rudy Gobert scored 18 ‌points, Jaden McDaniels chipped in 15 and Naz Reid and Ayo Dosunmu added 12 apiece for Minnesota, which snapped a three-game losing skid.

Curry (right knee soreness) and fellow veteran Draymond Green (injury management) were sidelined during the game.

The Warriors played their 16th straight game without Curry, who will be evaluated again late next week. They have gone 5-11 during Curry’s absence.

Golden State dropped its fourth straight and fell for the sixth time in the past seven. Minnesota also denied Golden State’s Steve Kerr his 600th career regular-season coaching win.

Brandin Podziemski spearheaded the losing Warriors with 25 points and 10 boards, Kristaps Porzingis chimed in 20 points, Gui Santos added 17 points and a career-high eight assists, while De’Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II chipped in 12 points apiece.

The Warriors were down to eight healthy players after Al Horford (right calf tightness), Seth Curry (left adductor soreness) and Quinten Post (left ankle sprain) exited with injuries during the game.

/ RSC