T’wolves spoil Curry’s splashing return

THE Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled the return of Stephen Curry from a five-game absence and managed to steal a road game from the Golden Warriors’ turf in the National Basketball Association (NBA) game on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 (PH time).

Timberwolves beat Warriors, 127-120, despite Curry’s 39 points and the absence of Minnesota superstar Anthony Edwards.

Donte DiVincenzo added 21 points, six rebounds, and four assists for Minnesota in the first meeting of the season between the teams since the Timberwolves knocked out Golden State in last year’s second-round playoffs.

Julius Randle chipped in 27 points, nine rebounds, and six assists, while Naz Reid came off the bench to contribute 18 points and seven assists.

Curry didn’t play for the Warriors in the past five games due to a bruised left quadriceps.

Quinten Post added 16 points, and Jimmy Butler contributed 15 points along with eight rebounds in a losing effort for Golden State. / RSC