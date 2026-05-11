T'Wolves strike back to even series

JUST when the world was ready to count them out, the Minnesota Timberwolves locked in for a gritty win against the San Antonio Spurs, 114-109, in Game 4 of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Western Conference semifinals at the Target Center on Sunday (Monday, May 11, 2026, PH time).

The No. 6 seed Minnesota capitalized on the ejection of 7-foot-4 San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama and went on to tie the series at 2-2.

Wembanyama, who’s averaging 22.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 4.4 blocks in the postseason, got ejected after he swung his right elbow and hit Naz Reid’s throat with 8:39 left in the second quarter. He was slapped with a flagrant foul penalty two.

Anthony Edwards, playing with knee pain, dropped 36 points, while Reid added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Timberwolves.

Jaden McDaniels chipped in 14 points, Julius Randle added 12 and Rudy Gobert chipped in 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Timberwolves.

Edwards said after the game that they have to capitalize when Wembanyama was thrown out of the game.

De’Aaron Fox and reserve Dylan Harper scored 24 points apiece, Stephon Castle contributed 20 points, and Devin Vassell added 14 points for the San Antonio.

Wembanyama made four points, four rebounds and no blocks in 12 minutes of play.

Game 5 is on Tuesday back in San Antonio (Wednesday, PH time). / RSC