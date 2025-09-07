UK to send record delegation to China investment fair

THE United Kingdom will send its largest-ever business delegation to the upcoming 25th China International Fair for Investment & Trade (Cifit), comprising over 100 companies and representatives from across the country, UK Trade Commissioner for China Lewis Neal said Saturday.

The UK is the guest country of honor at this year’s Cifit, scheduled to run from Sept. 8 to 11, 2025, in the coastal city of Xiamen in eastern China’s Fujian Province. The event will include investment-themed activities, exhibitions and roadshows, attracting participants from more than 120 countries and regions.

Britain’s 400-square-meter national pavilion at the fair, themed “Invest in Great,” will showcase key sectors including financial and professional services, advanced manufacturing, life sciences, clean energy and creative industries.

In an exclusive interview with Xinhua, Neal said the UK’s participation seeks to support British businesses in exploring opportunities in the Chinese market, promote the UK as China’s preferred investment destination in Europe, and facilitate partnerships between Chinese firms expanding overseas and UK service providers.

“Wherever Chinese companies go in the world, we want UK firms to be at their side,” he said.

The UK trade commissioner expressed confidence in China’s economic outlook, highlighting its position as the world’s second-largest economy and significant growth potential in sectors such as automotive, life sciences and renewable energy.

In particular, he praised China’s digital economy as “vibrant, competitive and diverse,” noting the increasing use of digital channels by British companies to engage Chinese consumers. / XINHUA