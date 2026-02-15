Ukraine ‘ready’ for agreement to bring real peace

KIEV — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine is ready for an agreement that will bring real peace.

Zelensky spoke Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, at the Munich Security Conference in Germany. He said the crisis can be ended with dignity.

“Ukraine is ready for an agreement that will bring real peace to us, to Ukraine, to Europe,” Zelensky said. “This is the most important thing for us.”

He said Europe is practically not present at the negotiating table. He called this a “big mistake.”

Zelensky said Ukrainians are trying to fully engage Europe in the negotiating process. This ensures “the interests of Europe and the voice of Europe are taken into account.”

He said Ukraine will do everything to make these negotiations successful. He said the country is in constant communication with US representatives. / XINHUA