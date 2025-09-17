UN chief: China’s initiatives compatible with UN Charter

UNITED NATIONS — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, that the global initiatives proposed by China are compatible with the UN Charter.

“I think that it is very important to underline that in these global initiatives there is a full respect to multilateralism. There is full support of the UN as the central piece of multilateral institutions and a strong commitment in relation to the international cooperation and the peaceful resolution of conflicts,” Guterres said at a press conference.

The conference was held ahead of the high-level week of the UN General Assembly, which is scheduled to begin next week.

“So, I do believe that these principles (global initiatives) are principles that are totally compatible with the UN Charter,” the UN chief said.

In his opening remarks, Guterres said nearly 150 heads of state and government will come to New York for the event, which “offers every possibility for dialogue and mediation.”

Thousands of meetings between leaders will take place, and Guterres will hold over 150 bilateral meetings, he said.

“I will use every one of them to press leaders to contact each other, to speak directly with each other, to bridge divides, to reduce risks, (and) to find solutions,” said the secretary-general.

“Let this be a week of solutions,” he said, for peace in Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan. He added it should also be a week of solutions for climate, responsible innovation, equality for women and girls, financing development and a stronger UN. / XINHUA