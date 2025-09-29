UN chief condemns Israel-Houthis escalation

UNITED Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the continuing military escalation between Israel and the Houthis in Yemen, his spokesman said Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025.

The secretary-general remains deeply troubled by the risk of further escalation in the region and continues to urge all parties to exercise utmost restraint, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres, in a statement.

Guterres reminded all parties of their obligations to ensure that civilians are respected and protected at all times in accordance with international law, the statement said.

On Wednesday, Sept. 24, the Houthis struck Israel’s Eilat city with a drone, reportedly injuring 20 people. On Thursday, Sept. 25, Israel conducted airstrikes on Sanaa, Yemen’s capital, which reportedly killed at least nine people, including children, and injured more than 150 others, the statement noted. / XINHUA