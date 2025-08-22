UN confirms famine in Gaza, warns of catastrophic spread

MORE than half a million people in Gaza are facing famine conditions marked by starvation and preventable deaths, according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) released on Friday, August 22, 2025.

The assessment, conducted by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), the World Food Programme (WFP) and the World Health Organization (WHO), said famine in Gaza City is now spreading southward to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis.

By the end of September, over 640,000 people are projected to face catastrophic food insecurity, with an additional 1.14 million at emergency levels and nearly 400,000 in crisis conditions.

The report confirmed that thresholds for extreme food deprivation, acute malnutrition and hunger-related deaths have been breached, marking the first officially declared famine in the Middle East since the IPC was established.

UN agencies warned that intensified military operations and ongoing restrictions on humanitarian access could further exacerbate the crisis, leaving children, the elderly and people with disabilities at extreme risk. They stressed that an immediate ceasefire and a large-scale humanitarian response are essential to saving lives.

The analysis showed that acute child malnutrition has reached record levels, with more than 12,000 children identified in July alone - a sixfold increase since January. By mid-2026, some 43,400 children and 55,000 pregnant or breastfeeding women are expected to face life-threatening malnutrition.

Nearly all cropland in Gaza has been destroyed or rendered inaccessible, while aid deliveries remain sporadic and insufficient. The enclave's health system has collapsed amid severe shortages of food, fuel, water and medical supplies, coupled with a surge in infectious diseases.

The UN agencies called for urgent measures, including sustained humanitarian access, restoration of commercial flows, rehabilitation of health services and support for local food production to prevent further catastrophe. (Xinhua)