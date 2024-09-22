UN experts urge United Nations to lay foundations for global governance of AI

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A high-powered United Nations (UN) advisory body said that global governance of artificial intelligence is “imperative” and urged the United Nations to lay the foundations for the first inclusive global institutions to regulate the fast-growing technology.

In a 100-page report, the group said AI “is transforming our world,” offering tremendous potential for good from opening new areas of science and accelerating economic growth to improving public health, agriculture and optimizing energy grids.

But left ungoverned, it said, AI’s benefits could be limited to a handful of countries, companies and individuals, while even more powerful systems than exist today “could upend the world of work,” create autonomous weapons, and pose risks to peace and security.

The advisory body outlined principles that should guide the formation of new institutions to govern AI including international law, and especially human rights law. It calls on all governments and parties involved in AI to work together to protect human rights.

The group made wide-ranging recommendations including establishing an international scientific panel on AI to create a global understanding of its capabilities and risks, and a global dialogue on AI governance at the U.N. to anchor future institutions on human rights principles and international law.

The recommendations also call for a global AI fund to ensure that the technology bridges the divide between rich and poor nations and promotes the achievement of U.N. development goals for 2030, and a “Standards Exchange” to foster technical compatibility.

At present, the report said, only seven of the 193 U.N. member nations are party to seven recent prominent AI governance initiatives while 118 countries, primarily in the global South, “are missing entirely” from any conversation. / AP