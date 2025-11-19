UN fast-tracks Gaza’s aid ahead of winter

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations is fast-tracking aid for Gaza after heavy rains and ahead of winter, releasing $18 million for critical relief, UN officials said Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said the funds, approved by humanitarian coordinator Ramiz Alakbarov, will support more than 30 projects providing food, nutriti-

on, water, health care, shelter and protection.

UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said during a Monday visit to Sudan that Palestinians across Gaza are cold and soaked from the rains and that frustration is rising as floods destroy what little people have left. He said aid access must be urgently expanded to bring in more assistance.

Humanitarian groups continue distributing tents, tarpaulins and other essential supplies while assessing needs. As of Sunday, 219 health service points were operating in Gaza, up from fewer than 200 in October, including 12 primary health centers, six medical points and four hospitals in

the north.

Ocha said more than 7,000 children under age 3 were vaccinated in the first five days of a campaign launched Nov. 9. Aid partners also reported serving more than 1.3 million meals Saturday through 195 community kitchens run by more than two dozen organi-

zations. / XINHUA