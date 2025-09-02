US 'builds up' navy near Venezuela

CARACAS — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said Monday that his country is facing “the biggest threat our continent has seen in the last 100 years” as the United States steps up its naval presence near the country’s territorial waters.

At a press conference, Maduro called the US move an “unjustifiable” and “absolutely criminal threat.”

He said eight US Navy ships carrying 1,200 missiles and one nuclear submarine were targeting Venezuela.

“The United States has advanced what they call ‘maximum pressure,’ this time through military means,” Maduro said. “In response, Venezuela has declared maximum readiness to defend the nation.”

Maduro said Venezuela would not yield to “blackmail and threats,” adding that the country is peaceful but would fight to defend its territory if attacked. He announced a nationwide program to train civilians and establish a Communal Militia Combat Unit to strengthen the country’s defenses.

He rejected US drug-trafficking allegations against his government, saying Venezuelan security forces have intercepted large drug shipments and neutralized hundreds of aircraft used by criminal groups.

Maduro said the existing channels of communication with the US government are “broken,” but Venezuela will always keep its diplomatic and dialogue channels open. / XINHUA