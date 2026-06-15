US, Iran reach deal; Trump authorizes end of naval blockade

UNITED States President Donald Trump has ordered the removal of the US naval blockade on Iranian ports after announcing that the US and Iran had reached an agreement that is set to take effect on Friday, June 19, 2026.

“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the Un ited States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Monday, June 15, 2026 (Philippine time).

He assured that the “great deal” will bring peace and security to the whole region.

“Many presidents have tried to make peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. The leaders of the region have, for the first time, found a president who can help them achieve real peace,” Trump said.

He said the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz will ensure that “oil will flow on both ends again for the region and the world.”

The signing of the agreement will reportedly happen in Switzerland. Full details have not yet been released, but it could end the US-Iran war, which has so far killed thousands across the Middle East. (LRM)