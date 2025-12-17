US Open champ Saso is role model for aspiring golfers

MANILA — For two-time US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso, there is no secret formula behind her success.

Back home for the holidays, she stressed the importance of patience, discipline and hard work during the “ICTSI Philippine Golf Tour Clinic with Yuka Saso” at the Country Club in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, last Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025.

“There’s really no shortcut. It’s about choosing to practice every day and making the right decisions about who you want to be on the golf course,” said Saso in a news release Wednesday, Dec. 17.

Aside from spending time with her family in San Ildefonso, Bulacan, she also makes sure to meet with fellow pros as well as junior golfers competing in the Junior PGT, sharing her insights and technical knowledge.

“Spending more time on the golf course is very important. The more time you spend on the course, the more experience you gain -- and golf requires a lot of experience for us to grow,” said the US Women’s Open champion in 2021 and 2024.

For aspiring golfers, including those competing in the ICTSI Intercollegiate Tour, Saso advised them to return to the fundamentals -- elements she still checks herself even at the highest level.

“It’s the classic advice: check your aim, check your ball position. It sounds simple, but it’s very important. I still do it. Once you become good at repeating the basics, you become more consistent, and you start hitting better shots,” shared Saso, who also placed strong emphasis on mental approach -- particularly how players deal with pressure, an unavoidable part of competitive golf.

“I try not to use the word ‘pressure’. It’s not nice to hear, and it’s not something I want to tell myself. Instead of saying I’m pressured or nervous, I think of it as a challenge. If we see it as pressure, we tend to become smaller. But if we see it as a challenge, we try to overcome it. We should always choose to be more positive,” she explained.

Saso emphasized that consistency is central to long-term success.

“Being consistent is the key. I don’t try to do anything extra or step outside my routine just because I’m not playing well. Sticking to what you trust matters,” she said.

Saso also highlighted patience as the defining trait of successful golfers -- and something she hopes young players will embrace early.

“Be patient. There is no shortcut to success, and there’s no way to make a golfer’s life easy. You have to sacrifice your time if you want to be good at something. That’s normal. Don’t be afraid of that sacrifice -- and trust yourself more than anyone else,” said Saso. / PNA