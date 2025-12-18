U.S., Russia to hold peace talks in Miami

WASHINGTON — United States and Russian negotiators are expected to hold talks in Miami this weekend over a peace deal aimed at ending the Ukraine crisis. The conflict has lasted nearly four years. The report by Politico noted the schedule remains in flux.

If the meeting occurs, the Trump administration will present the latest developments from talks held in Berlin last weekend between U.S., Ukrainian and European officials. The report cited two people familiar with

the matter.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner are expected to represent the United States. The Russian delegation is expected to include Kirill Dmitriev, a special envoy for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian national security adviser Rustem Umerov is also expected to meet with the U.S. delegation separately in Miami or another U.S. location this weekend.

U.S., European and Ukrainian officials reached consensus or closed gaps on 90 percent of a 20-point U.S. draft peace plan during the Berlin talks, Trump administration officials said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine could suspend its bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) in exchange for Western security guarantees if a peace agreement is reached. Kyiv is seeking protections comparable to those granted to alliance members—assurances the U.S. has not offered.

“Ukraine stands ready to agree on security guarantees based on Nato Article 5 as a part of a compromise in the peace process,” Zelensky said, according to the Ukrinform news agency. / XINHUA