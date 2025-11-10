US Senate moves to end government shutdown

WASHINGTON — The US Senate on Sunday night, Nov. 9, 2025, advanced a bipartisan spending package aimed at ending the longest government shutdown in US. history, now on its 40th day and causing widespread disruptions.

The Senate voted 60-40 in a key procedural move to proceed with the package, which would fund most federal agencies at current levels through Jan. 30. It also includes full-year funding for the Agriculture Department, the Veterans Affairs Department, military construction projects and congressional operations.

The package would also secure full-year funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or Snap, whose funding has been threatened by the prolonged shutdown.

As part of a deal to reopen the government, Senate Majority Leader John Thune pledged to hold a vote “no later than the second week in December” on extending Affordable Care Act subsidies set to expire at the end of the year.

Following the procedural vote to end debate, the measure is expected to advance to a final Senate vote. It would then go to the House of Representatives before being sent to President Donald Trump for his signature. / XINHUA