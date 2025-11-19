U.S. senate OKs epstein files release

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, unanimously passed a House-approved bill that would require the Department of Justice (DOJ) to release documents related to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The Senate approved the Epstein Files Transparency Act by unanimous consent, just hours after the House passed the same bill with near-unanimous support in a 427–1 vote. The Senate moved ahead even before the bill was formally transmitted from

the House.

“My unanimous consent request guarantees that the Senate will immediately pass the Epstein Files Transparency Act without any further action,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said before seeking consent. “As soon as it comes over from the House, we will pass the House’s bill without changes, without delay, and we will finally get

this done.”

The bill now awaits the signature of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The legislation mandates the DOJ to disclose all unclassified documents, records, communications and investigative materials related to Epstein’s prosecution and investigation. However, it allows the DOJ to withhold sensitive information, including personally identifiable details of victims and any materials that could jeopardize active

federal investigations.

Shift in Trump’s position

The measure gained momentum following Trump’s reversal of his previous position. Two days before the House vote, Trump urged Republican lawmakers to support the release of the Epstein files. His change in stance came as reports indicated that a significant number of GOP members were already prepared to vote in favor of the bill.

During his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump pledged to release Epstein-related documents if elected. However, on July 7, the DOJ and the Federal Bureau of Investigation released a joint memo stating that there was no “incriminating client list,” no evidence suggesting Epstein’s death was a homicide, and no further plans to release relat-

ed documents.

Jeffrey Epstein, a financier with ties to several prominent political and business figures in the United States, was arrested on sexual offense charges and died in prison in August 2019. His death was officially ruled

a suicide.

Congressional maneuvering

The bill was introduced in the House in mid-July but faced delays from Republican leadership, including House Speaker Mike Johnson.

To force action, Democratic Representative Ro Khanna and Republican Representative Thomas Massie initiated a discharge petition. The petition reached the required 218 signatures last Wednesday, compelling a vote on the measure.

Also on Wednesday, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released Epstein-related files involving Trump. In response, Republicans released a broader batch of documents and accused Democrats of selecti-

ve disclosure.

Two days later, Trump directed the DOJ to investigate high-profile Democrats connected to Epstein, including former President Bill Clinton. Critics characterized the move as an attempt to shift attention away from the documents involving Trump. / XINHUA