US strike on 'drug vessel' kills 11

THE United States military launched a strike on a vessel departing Venezuela that was allegedly operated by members of the Tren de Aragua gang and transporting drugs bound for the United States, according to US President Donald Trump.

The strike, which occurred in international waters in the southern Caribbean, marked the first major US military action against Latin American drug cartels following a recent buildup of American naval forces in the region.

Trump, who shared footage of the attack on social media, said 11 suspected cartel members were killed in what the US described as a “precision strike.” He defended the operation, citing the threat of narcotics trafficking from Venezuela and warning other criminal groups against similar activities. No US personnel were reported injured.

The targeted gang, Tren de Aragua, was previously designated a foreign terrorist organization by the Trump administration.

Denial

Venezuela’s government denied any involvement in the alleged drug operation and questioned the authenticity of the video released by Trump. Officials in Caracas called the footage potentially fabricated and rejected accusations linking Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to organized drug trafficking.

The operation drew criticism from legal experts and international analysts, who questioned its legality under maritime law. Use of force in international waters is generally limited to instances of self-defense or imminent threat, according to international law standards. The Trump administration has not provided clear legal justification for the strike or confirmed how the targets

were identified.

The incident further escalated tensions between Washington and Caracas. US officials have long accused Maduro of facilitating drug smuggling, a claim he has

consistently denied.

The strike followed a broader policy move by the Trump administration to label major Latin American cartels as terrorist organizations.

The US has also recently increased its military presence in the Caribbean to counter regional drug routes, raising concerns among analysts about the risk of expanded military conflict in the area. / FROM THE WIRES