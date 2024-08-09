US survives 3-point shootout vs. Serbs

PARIS — Trailing and with its streak of four consecutive Olympic gold medals in danger, the U.S. team was trying desperately to mount a semifinal comeback.

There was only one problem — Serbia kept making 3-pointers.

And making them. And making them.

The semifinal showdown between the four-time defending gold medal-winning U.S. team and Serbia turned into a 3-point shooting contest.

Serbia nearly prevailed. And, in doing so, came within a late flurry of stunning the title favorites before losing 95-91, almost denying one of the most star-laden teams since the 1992 Dream Team a chance of another gold.

“I still believe that we could have won this game, a couple of possessions, a call goes our way, a couple of shots,” Serbia’s Bogdan Bogdanovic said. “But that is basketball. You should be proud even if you lose a game like this.”

Serbia made 15 of 39 shots from beyond the arc, compared with 16 of 32 by the Americans. It almost nullified nine 3-point makes by Stephen Curry — the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-point makes — who finished with 36 points.

It contributed to Serbia’s big leads during the game, which stretched to as much as 17 points.

“They came out and hit some amazingly tough shots in the first half,” Curry said. “You have to credit to them, they’re a really good team. ... but to come back the way we did, like, I’ve seen a lot of Team USA basketball and that was a special one.”

It left the Serbian players stunned as they shook hands after the game. Bogdanovic, who had 20 points including three 3-pointers, was in tears. At one point he pulled his jersey over his head and crouched to the ground as teammates consoled him.

Curry’s efforts left his teammates in awe of what they’ve seen so many nights on NBA floors, travel to the international level.

“Steph? Man, that was a godlike performance,” Kevin Durant said. “That was tough. It felt like he was struggling throughout the whole tournament. We always said: Each night it’ll be somebody different. Tonight, he showed up in a way that, man, God was with him tonight. He was with us tonight, through Steph.”

The ultimate example of Serbia’s hot night from deep may have been late in the third quarter. The U.S. chopped what had been a 17-point deficit to 67-61.

Serbia responded with a 3 from Vasilije Micic. Then, after a pair of free throws by Marko Guduric and a miss by the U.S., Gurduric got free and drained another 3 and was fouled.

He hit the ensuing free throw to complete the four-point play.

The Serbians didn’t show any fear in the first half, shooting 54% from the field, including 10 of 19 from the 3-point line.

It cancelled a half that saw Curry catch fire from the arc for the first time since the start of the Paris Games, connecting on six triples in the opening half.

But in the end, it was U.S. team’s night. / AP