US widens visa ban on Palestinian passport holders

WASHINGTON — The administration of US President Donald Trump has broadened visa restrictions on Palestinian passport holders, suspending approvals for nearly all categories of non-immigrant visitor visas, The New York Times reported Sunday.

The expanded suspension covers applications for medical treatment, university study, business travel, and visits to friends or family, the report said.

The measure, outlined in an Aug. 18 cable from the State Department to US embassies and consulates, marks a sweeping extension of earlier restrictions that applied only to residents of Gaza. The new policy now affects Palestinians in the West Bank and across the diaspora.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration also revoked visas from members of the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinian Authority, preventing them from attending the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The US State Department said the decision was based on national security concerns and accused Palestinian leaders of failing to renounce terrorism. / XINHUA